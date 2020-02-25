One of the more difficult things about this is that we do not know how far the virus will go. It's difficult to figure out how to respond. Usually, when there is a disruption taking place, you know how much oil to take off the market. But the economy in China has slowed so much and we just don't know how long the virus will last and whether it'll spread. [OPEC and its allies] would have to make a lot of decisions in real-time. And that is difficult for them to do because there are so many different players to get to reach consensus.