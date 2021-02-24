Around the Halls: Should Congress extend enhanced unemployment compensation?

We need to adjust the unemployment insurance tax base for wage growth - Brad Hershbein

Enhanced unemployment insurance is important for hospitality sector workers - Tracy Hadden Loh

Tracy Hadden Loh, Fellow in the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking

The January surge in unemployment claims, described by one analyst as “shocking,” was in fact predictable. In December 2020, accommodation and food services worker claims surged 672 percent from December 2019, the biggest jump of any sector and during a holiday month that is typically a major revenue generator for hospitality. In subsequent weekly reports in January and February, state-supplied comments to unemployment insurance (UI) claim data reported to the Department of Labor repeatedly noted accommodation and food services and the service industry. These months are traditionally the slowest for restaurants, and many are opting to close temporarily or permanently as the pandemic decimates their reserves and capacity to adapt. Enhanced UI is important for workers in the hospitality sector, because standard UI is particularly engineered to fail them. These workers operate in the highest turnover sector in our economy and have among the lowest and most volatile earnings, which means that many workers collect only a pittance in (or are ineligible for) regular UI benefits. Workers from the hard-hit hospitality sector will fall into abject poverty and place an even greater burden on the social safety net if enhanced UI is not extended past the current expiration date. Allowing this to happen would also dramatically worsen inequality across multiple dimensions. Women, young people, Black, and Latino or Hispanic Americans are overrepresented in the lowest-wage restaurant jobs. These populations of workers have thus been markedly harmed by the economic fallout of the pandemic. Moreover, the federal minimum wage for tipped workers has remained at $2.13 per hour since 1991, exacerbating the economic precarity of remaining workers in restaurants operating at reduced capacity. While the immediate solution is enhanced UI, raising the tipped minimum wage, combined with more relief for small business owners in hospitality, will be essential to preventing these workers from experiencing continued hardship and economic insecurity.

Failing to extend enhanced UI would result in increased COVID-19 transmission rates and a far greater cost to the public in terms of health loss and lives lost - Mallika Thomas

Mallika Thomas, David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Economic Studies

While unemployment benefits are of great importance in terms of providing relief to individuals—allowing people to afford to pay their rent and buy food—it is becoming increasingly evident that we cannot reduce community COVID-19 transmission rates without providing the financial ability for individuals to also act in the interest of the broader public good. As with a vaccine, the benefit of staying at home is far greater than the benefit to just the individual. The public benefits increase exponentially from each individual who can afford to turn down a job that would otherwise have increased community transmission rates.[1] New economic research shows that the true cost to society of an individual becoming infected is more than three times the individual’s perceived cost. This undervaluation of the benefits of staying at home—and perhaps turning down a risky job in order to do so—has stark implications for how society ultimately overcomes the disease while valuing the economic tradeoffs. Without expanded unemployment benefits, individuals are unable to sufficiently take on what is ultimately a very expensive action (i.e., turning down a risky job) in order to produce what is, in large part, a public good.[2] If workers are reluctant to consider job vacancies due to concerns about their personal health or safety, as indeed new evidence on job vacancies shows, recent analysis shows that this concern is justified. Moreover, because individuals tend to underestimate the benefit to society of staying at home—even taking into account the benefits to the economy of working—we should, in fact, be offering an incentive to make it affordable for additional workers to turn down work that would otherwise increase transmission rates. The only way to maximize social welfare is to incentivize the behavior that is the most valuable at this time to the American public—and that is an additional push toward staying out of jobs that continue to have significantly high rates of transmission and staying at home, even if some of those job vacancies go unfilled for a few more months. 1.As shown in a more in-depth analysis of the incentives provided by unemployment benefits, a pandemic necessitates a large expansion of unemployment benefits beyond simply covering lost wages and income in order to allow individuals to make the decisions that are in the interest of the greatest social good. 2.Mallika Thomas, “Ways to Redesign Unemployment Benefits,” in Reopening America: How to Save Lives and Livelihoods, John R. Allen and Darrell M. West, eds., The Brookings Institution, May 2020, pp. 39-42, Link.

It’s time to bring our safety nets into the 21st century - Annelies Goger

On both humanitarian and economic grounds, it makes sense to extend unemployment relief - Gary Burtless

Gary Burtless, Senior Fellow in Economic Studies and the Future of the Middle Class Initiative

In the middle of March 2021, special unemployment insurance (UI) programs established at the beginning of the COVID-19 emergency will begin to wind down. These UI programs once topped up workers’ regular UI benefits by $600 a week and gave laid-off workers an extra 13 weeks of benefits. In addition, another program broadened the number of laid-off workers eligible to collect unemployment benefits. In comparison to the UI available in previous downturns, the temporary UI measures adopted in this recession were extraordinarily generous. This generosity permitted laid-off workers to pay all their pre-layoff bills and even to add to their saving. The available evidence suggests workers’ weekly consumption dropped sharply soon after they suffered a layoff, but it quickly rebounded after their UI benefits began. These workers’ spending provided income to other workers and their employers, and it helped the economy to recover. One of the most generous UI provisions came to an end last July. Jobless workers with meager incomes soon began to cut spending. Some could not afford to pay rent or utility bills. In late December, Congress finally agreed to a package of UI measures that boosted weekly benefits and kept the eligibility extensions on track. The compromise allowed UI benefit liberalization to resume, but only through mid-March. Winding down the benefit improvements would be fine if the labor market were fully healed. It is not. At the end of January, more than 19 million jobless workers were still collecting UI. All of them will receive much smaller checks and many will exhaust their benefits unless Congress acts soon. Allowing UI benefits to fall will threaten the ability of many workers to pay their bills. Reductions in their spending will hurt the business and job prospects of workers who remain employed. On both humanitarian and economic grounds, it makes more sense to extend UI relief to jobless workers than it does to top up the incomes of Americans who have remained healthy and comfortably employed.

Looming deadlines can help Congress reach deals - Molly E. Reynolds

Molly E. Reynolds, Senior Fellow in Governance Studies

In the contemporary Congress, legislative deal-making is often driven by a deadline; the past decade-plus, for example, is littered with examples of cliffs and expirations producing last-minute deals. The logic of why this often works is straightforward: forced with extremely high costs of inaction—like a partial government shutdown—members of Congress are sometimes forced to reach compromises that they wouldn’t otherwise make. Congress’s deadline-driven legislating muscles may be well-developed at this point, but they may not work as well for the supplemental unemployment insurance originally provided for by the March 2020 CARES Act as for other issues. In particular, states need time to actually implement an extension of the benefits, including by reprogramming systems and applying any changes in eligibility rules. Unlike avoiding a government shutdown, where the switch can be turned back on right up until—or, often, even in the hours right afterward—the deadline with relatively limited direct effects on beneficiaries, extending supplemental unemployment insurance benefits requires lead time to ensure an uninterrupted flow of benefits. A second challenge arises from the legislative strategy congressional Democrats are deploying. To circumvent the possibility of a filibuster in the Senate, Democrats are using the budget reconciliation process to move a very large (up to $1.9 trillion) legislative package that seeks to accomplish a wide range of policy goals. Including the unemployment insurance extension in this bill may ease its passage by relieving proponents of having to build a 60-vote coalition in the Senate in support of a standalone measure, but requires the House and Senate to resolve many other policy and procedural differences relatively quickly for legislation of this size.

