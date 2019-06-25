Annelies Goger applies her knowledge as an economic geographer to develop innovative policy solutions to address rising inequality and improve access to economic opportunity. Her research focuses on workforce development policy, the future of work (processes of industrial transformation), and inclusive economic development. Prior to joining Brookings, Annelies was a senior associate at Social Policy Research Associates, where she specialized in workforce development and human services program evaluation and capacity building. She has also been a research associate at IMPAQ International and the Duke University Center on Globalization, Governance & Competitiveness (now the Duke Value Chains Center). Her doctoral research examined ethical manufacturing practices in Sri Lankan clothing supply chains, where she was a Fulbright scholar and a Social Science Research Council International Dissertation Research Fellow.