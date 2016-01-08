Brad Hershbein is an economist at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, a labor studies research organization in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He also serves as the Institute's director of information and communications services.

His fields of interest focus on labor economics, economics of the family and demography, and economics of education. Hershbein has investigated how new high school graduates fare in the labor market during and after a recession, how the availability of birth control allowed young women in the 1960s and 1970s to invest in their careers, and how employers use the selectivity of school and GPA to infer the productivity of new college graduates. More recently, he has worked on issues of higher education access and how employers may permanently change the skills they demand from workers following recessions.

Hershbein is an advisor to Better Future Forward. He earned his BA in economics from Harvard College, and his PhD, also in economics, from the University of Michigan. Before graduate school, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.