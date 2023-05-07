The national security implications of building frontier AI data centers overseas
Options for modernization of traditional Medicare
Can Europe survive China Shock 2.0?
Income-driven repayment for federal student loans: From ICR to RAP
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Global Trade Export restrictions don’t solve scarcity; they redistribute it
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International Affairs The Iran War and the War Powers Resolution
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China Why Washington fears China’s open-source AI
Future of Work Organizations will need AI and robot relations departments
Artificial Intelligence Getting to all-of-the-above: A framework of solutions for AI’s coming impacts on work and workers
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