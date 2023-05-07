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Brookings’ scholarly research educates the public and informs decisionmakers on complex policy challenges.  

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Quality research

We uphold the highest standards of research quality and professional ethics, bringing evidence-based approaches to complex policy challenges that span the breadth and depth of our scholars’ expertise.

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Independent analysis

We bring together leading experts in government, academia, and beyond to provide independent, nonpartisan research and analysis on the most important issues in the world.

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Lasting impact

Brookings has been at the forefront of public policy for over 100 years, providing data and insights to inform critical decisions during some of the most important inflection points in recent history.

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