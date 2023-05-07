The Brookings Institution conducts independent research to improve policy and governance at the local, national, and global levels
Fentanyl kills around 200 Americans every day. Writing in Foreign Affairs, Vanda Felbab-Brown explains why the nation is struggling to stop this epidemic.
Homes owned by Black Americans are undervalued by billions of dollars. On MSNBC, Andre Perry discusses his research on the issue and calls for anti-racist policies to combat inequities.
During a recent Senate hearing, Jessica Brandt makes the case for a U.S. information strategy in the age of digital media and disinformation.
Tony Pipa reflects on lessons learned from his travels across rural America and highlights policy ideas to promote resilience and renewal.