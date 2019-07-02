Mallika Thomas is Assistant Professor of Economics in the Department of Economics and in the School of Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell University, with a specialization in labor economics, economics of the family, information and personnel economics. Mallika is currently a Visiting Assistant Professor of Economics in the Industrial Relations Section within the Department of Economics at Princeton University. Mallika’s work focuses on employer discrimination within labor markets, gender differences in human capital investments and occupational choices as well as lifecycle human capital investment.