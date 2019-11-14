Tracy Hadden Loh is a fellow with the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center at the Brookings Institution. Prior to joining Brookings, Tracy was senior data scientist at the Center for Real Estate and Urban Analysis at the George Washington University School of Business. She was previously the director of research at the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. She is a graduate of DC public schools and holds a Ph.D. in city and regional planning from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In addition to her research interest in placemaking, she served two years representing Ward 1 on the Mount Rainier City Council in Prince George’s County, MD. Tracy is currently a member of the Transportation Research Board Standing Committee on Bicycle Transportation at the National Academy of Sciences.