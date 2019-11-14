 Skip to main content
20171113_OCS_Bass_Tracy_Hadden_Loh

Tracy Hadden Loh

Fellow - Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking

Tracy Hadden Loh is a fellow with the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center at the Brookings Institution. Prior to joining Brookings, Tracy was senior data scientist at the Center for Real Estate and Urban Analysis at the George Washington University School of Business. She was previously the director of research at the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. She is a graduate of DC public schools and holds a Ph.D. in city and regional planning from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In addition to her research interest in placemaking, she served two years representing Ward 1 on the Mount Rainier City Council in Prince George’s County, MD. Tracy is currently a member of the Transportation Research Board Standing Committee on Bicycle Transportation at the National Academy of Sciences.

202.238.3139 — Metropolitan Policy
Experience
Past Positions
Senior Data Scientist, Center for Real Estate and Urban Analysis, The George Washington University
Director of Research, Rails-to-Trails Conservancy
Education
Ph.D, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Combined B.Sc./B.A., Brown University in Applied Math/Computer Science and Urban Studies

