Initiative: Southeast Asia Insights Series: Brookings Cafeteria Podcast Global China
A heart-shaped Chinese flag installation ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China is seen on a street in Shanghai, China September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC17E098C350
Podcast

Global China’s ambitions across East Asia

, , , and

Learn more about Global ChinaIn this special edition of the Brookings Cafeteria, Lindsey Ford, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Foreign Policy, interviews a trio of Brookings experts on their new papers from the Global China project that focus on China’s engagements with neighbors in East Asia, and how it secures its periphery.

The guest experts are Richard Bush, Jonathan Stromseth, and Lynn Kuok.

