Global China’s ambitions across East Asia

In this special edition of the Brookings Cafeteria, Lindsey Ford, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Foreign Policy, interviews a trio of Brookings experts on their new papers from the Global China project that focus on China’s engagements with neighbors in East Asia, and how it secures its periphery.
The guest experts are Richard Bush, Jonathan Stromseth, and Lynn Kuok.
Related Content:
- From persuasion to coercion: Beijing’s approach to Taiwan and Taiwan’s response, by Richard Bush
- The testing ground: China’s rising influence in Southeast Asia and regional responses, by Jonathan Stromseth
- How China’s actions in the South China Sea undermine the rule of law, by Lynn Kuok
- Global China: East Asia
See also previous podcast episodes in this series:
- What does a global China mean for the US and the world?
- How might a global China use economic sanctions?
- Chinese domestic politics in the rise of global China
- Deterring military conflict with a global China
- Global China’s plan for overseas military bases
Subscribe to Brookings podcasts here or iTunes, send feedback email to BCP@Brookings.edu, and follow us and tweet us at @policypodcasts on Twitter.
The Brookings Cafeteria is part of the Brookings Podcast Network.