Global China’s ambitions across East Asia

In this special edition of the Brookings Cafeteria, Lindsey Ford, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Foreign Policy, interviews a trio of Brookings experts on their new papers from the Global China project that focus on China’s engagements with neighbors in East Asia, and how it secures its periphery.

The guest experts are Richard Bush, Jonathan Stromseth, and Lynn Kuok.

