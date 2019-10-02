Chinese domestic politics in the rise of global China

This is the third of five special episodes in a takeover of the Brookings Cafeteria podcast by the Global China project at Brookings, a multi-year endeavor drawing on expertise from across the Institution. In this series, Lindsey Ford, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Foreign Policy, speaks with experts about a range of issues related to Global China.

In this episode, she speaks with Senior Fellow Cheng Li, director of the John L. Thornton China Center, about how President Xi Jinping’s domestic political standing and policy priorities drive prospects for a global China.

