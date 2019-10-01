How might a global China use economic sanctions?

T his is the second of five special episodes in a takeover of the Brookings Cafeteria podcast by the Global China project at Brookings, a multi-year endeavor drawing on expertise from across the Institution. In this series, Lindsey Ford, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Foreign Policy, speaks with experts about a range of issues related to Global China.

In this episode, Ford talks with Richard Nephew about his paper on how a global China, itself long subject to economic sanctions, might use sanctions of its own. Nephew is a nonresident senior fellow in Foreign Policy, affiliated with the Arms Control and Non-Proliferation Initiative. He is also a senior research scholar and program director at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University.

