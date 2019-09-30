 Skip to main content
From a potential “responsible stakeholder” to a “strategic competitor,” the U.S. government’s assessment of China has changed dramatically in recent years. China has emerged as a truly global actor, impacting every region and every major issue area. To better address the implications for American policy and the multilateral order, Brookings scholars are undertaking a two-year project—“Global China: Assessing China’s Growing Role in the World”—intended to furnish policymakers and the public with a new empirical baseline for understanding China’s regional and global ambitions.

Convened by Brookings Vice President and Director of Foreign Policy Bruce Jones, the initiative will draw not only on Brookings’s deep bench of China and East Asia experts, but also the tremendous breadth of the institution’s security, strategy, regional studies, technological, and economic development experts. By tapping a range of resident and non-resident Brookings scholars, the project will assess the trajectory of China’s influence in Asia and other regions, as well as its growing influence on key issue domains and institutions.

Areas of focus will include the trajectory of China’s domestic institutions and foreign policy; strategic competition and great power rivalry; the emergence of critical technologies; East Asian security; China’s influence in key regions from Europe to Southeast Asia; and China’s impact on global governance and norms.

Themes

description of image

The future of China’s foreign policy

Does Xi Jinping’s foreign policy represent a revolution or an evolution in the country’s approach?

description of image

Domestic institutions and foreign policy

How do President Xi Jinping’s personal ambitions and the centralization of power in the Chinese Communist Party affect China’s approach to foreign policy?

description of image

Domains of strategic competition

What are the implications of Chinese activity across various strategic domains — security, infrastructure, economic statecraft, and more — for the United States?

description of image

East Asia

How does China view its strategic requirements in East Asia as it expands its global influence and footprint?

description of image

Technology

China aspires to global technology leadership. Can it achieve its ambitions? What would the impacts be at home and abroad?

description of image

Great powers

How is China navigating relations with other major powers?

description of image

Regional influence and strategy

China now touches virtually every region in the world — how is China’s increasing involvement impacting Europe, the Middle East, and elsewhere?

description of image

Global governance and norms

From human rights to energy to trade and beyond, how is China approaching global norms and norm development?

Podcasts

PODCAST

How might a global China use economic sanctions?

Lindsey Ford and Richard Nephew

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

PODCAST

What does a global China mean for the US and the world?

Lindsey Ford, Tarun Chhabra, and Ryan Hass

Monday, September 30, 2019

Events

1 Oct

Upcoming Event

Global China: Assessing China’s growing role in the world and implications for U.S.-China strategic competition

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM EDT

Washington, DC

9 May

Past Event

Global China: Assessing China’s growing role in the world

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM EDT

Washington, DC

