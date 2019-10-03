Deterring military conflict with a global China

This is the fourth of five special episodes in a takeover of the Brookings Cafeteria podcast by the Global China project at Brookings, a multi-year endeavor drawing on expertise from across the Institution. In this series, Lindsey Ford, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Foreign Policy, speaks with experts about a range of issues related to Global China.

In this episode, she speaks with Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon and Nonresident Senior Fellow Caitlin Talmadge–who is also an associate professor of security studies at Georgetown University–about both the intensifying nuclear competition between the U.S. and China, and what approach Washington should take in response to limited aggression by Chinese forces.

