Global China’s plan for overseas military bases

This is the fifth of five special episodes in a takeover of the Brookings Cafeteria podcast by the Global China project at Brookings, a multi-year endeavor drawing on expertise from across the Institution. In this series, Lindsey Ford, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Foreign Policy, speaks with experts about a range of issues related to Global China.

In this episode, Ford speaks with Leah Dreyfuss and Mara Karlin, co-authors of the paper, “All that Xi wants: China attempts to ace bases overseas,” in which they explore how China expands its interests abroad through infrastructure projects as well as military bases. Dreyfuss is associate director of Security and Strategy at Brookings; Karlin is a nonresident senior fellow in Security and Strategy.

Also, a new edition of David Wessel’s “Economic Update,” with a focus on inflation.

