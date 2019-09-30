 Skip to main content
What does a global China mean for the US and the world?

Learn more about Global ChinaThis is the first of five special episodes in a takeover of the Brookings Cafeteria podcast by the Global China project at Brookings, a multi-year endeavor drawing on expertise across Brookings. The project aims to understand China’s regional and global ambitions, and to look not just at how China has changed on the world stage, but also where the US-China relationship is headed. In this series, Lindsey Ford, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Foreign Policy, speaks with experts about a range of issues related to Global China.

In this episode, Ford talks with Tarun Chhabra and Ryan Hass, fellows in Foreign Policy and two of the leaders of the project.

