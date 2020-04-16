Webinar: Emmanuel Macron — The last president of Europe

On April 22, the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings will host William Drozdiak, nonresident senior fellow at Brookings and senior advisor for Europe at McLarty Associates, for the launch of his new book “The Last President of Europe: Emmanuel Macron’s Race to Revive France and Save the World” (PublicAffairs, April 28, 2020). A veteran foreign correspondent with unique access to Emmanuel Macron, Drozdiak offers an inside account of his turbulent presidency fighting both domestic opposition and Eurosceptic populist nationalist forces across Europe. In the midst of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, which has revealed deep fissures between Northern and Southern European states, Macron’s role as the staunchest defender of the European project has come into ever starker relief.

Following brief introductory remarks by Senior Fellow and Director of Brookings’s Center on the United States and Europe Thomas Wright, Senior Fellow Fiona Hill will moderate a conversation between Drozdiak, Visiting Fellow Célia Belin, and Senior Fellow Constanze Stelzenmüller. Questions from the audience will follow the discussion.

This event is part of the Brookings – Robert Bosch Foundation Transatlantic Initiative, which aims to build up and expand resilient networks and trans-Atlantic activities to analyze and work on issues concerning trans-Atlantic relations and social cohesion in Europe and the United States.

