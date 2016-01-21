 Skip to main content
wrightt_portrait

Thomas Wright

Director - Center on the United States and Europe

Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy

Thomas Wright is the director of the Center on the United States and Europe and a senior fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy at the Brookings Institution. He is also a nonresident fellow at the Lowy Institute for International Policy. Previously, he was executive director of studies at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, a lecturer at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago, and senior researcher for the Princeton Project on National Security.

Wright works on U.S. foreign policy and grand strategy, Donald Trump's worldview, the future of Europe, and Asian security. His book “All Measures Short of War: The Contest For the 21st Century and the Future of American Power” was published by Yale University Press in May 2017.

Wright has a doctorate from Georgetown University, a Master of Philosophy from Cambridge University, and a bachelor's and master's from University College Dublin. He has also held a pre-doctoral fellowship at Harvard University's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and a post doctoral fellowship at Princeton University. Wright's writings have appeared in the American Political Science Review, Orbis, Survival, The Washington Quarterly, Financial Times, International Herald Tribune, and The Washington Post, as well as a number of international newspapers and media outlets.

Affiliations:
Fulbright Commission, Ireland, vice chair and board member
International Politics Reviews, Palgrave Macmillan, editorial board

Topics
Europe
European Union
National Security
Programs
Foreign Policy
Centers
Center on the United States and Europe
Projects
Brookings-Robert Bosch Foundation Transatlantic Initiative
Project on International Order and Strategy
Additional Expertise Areas
U.S. national security
International order
U.S. alliances
Europe
Diplomacy
Experience
Past Positions
Executive Director of Studies, Chicago Council on Global Affairs
Lecturer, Harris School of Public Policy, University of Chicago
Senior Researcher, Princeton Project on National Security
Post-Doctoral Fellow, Princeton Institute for International and Regional Studies
Pre-Doctoral Fellow, Harvard University’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs
Education
Ph.D., Georgetown University
M.Phil., University of Cambridge
B.A. and M.A., University College Dublin

Featured Book

All Measures Short of War Cover

Yale University Press

Research

Op-Eds

Blog Posts

Events

