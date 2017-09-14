Célia Belin is a visiting fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings. Her areas of expertise include trans-Atlantic relations, U.S. foreign policy toward Europe, French politics and foreign policy, the role of civil society in foreign policy, religion/secularism, and strategic prospective analysis.

Prior to joining Brookings, she served for over five years as an advisor on U.S. affairs and trans-Atlantic relations in the French foreign ministry’s Centre d’Analyse, de Prévision et de Stratégie (policy planning staff), where she recommended policy options through notes, reports, speech-writing, and transition documents, as well as conducted 1.5 dialogues and led multiple long-term research projects on areas of strategic importance to French foreign policy. Belin was also chief editor of the center’s flagship publication, Les Carnets du CAPS. She taught U.S. foreign policy to master’s students at University Paris 2 and University of Saint-Denis. Previously, Belin was a guest fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York and a visiting research scholar in the Middle East Institute at Columbia University.

Belin holds a doctorate in political science (University Paris 2), a master's degree in international relations (University Paris 2), and a bachelor’s degree in Modern Languages/Business (University of Burgundy). Her dissertation on Evangelical pro-Israel lobbying in the U.S. was published by Fayard (Jésus est juif en Amérique, 2011), and the book received a “particular mention” from the Emile Perreau-Saussine prize on political philosophy. Belin writes regularly on U.S. affairs and trans-Atlantic relations, is a frequent commentator on radio and television, and recently co-edited a book on U.S. foreign policy (Les Etats-Unis dans le monde, CNRS editions, 2016).

Afffiliations:

Annuaire français des relations internationales, co-editor of the US foreign policy section

Centre Thucydide, University Paris 2, nonresident fellow