Célia Belin
Visiting Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Célia Belin is a visiting fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings. Her areas of expertise include trans-Atlantic relations, U.S. foreign policy toward Europe, French politics and foreign policy, the role of civil society in foreign policy, religion/secularism, and strategic prospective analysis.
Prior to joining Brookings, she served for over five years as an advisor on U.S. affairs and trans-Atlantic relations in the French foreign ministry’s Centre d’Analyse, de Prévision et de Stratégie (policy planning staff), where she recommended policy options through notes, reports, speech-writing, and transition documents, as well as conducted 1.5 dialogues and led multiple long-term research projects on areas of strategic importance to French foreign policy. Belin was also chief editor of the center’s flagship publication, Les Carnets du CAPS. She taught U.S. foreign policy to master’s students at University Paris 2 and University of Saint-Denis. Previously, Belin was a guest fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York and a visiting research scholar in the Middle East Institute at Columbia University.
Belin holds a doctorate in political science (University Paris 2), a master's degree in international relations (University Paris 2), and a bachelor’s degree in Modern Languages/Business (University of Burgundy). Her dissertation on Evangelical pro-Israel lobbying in the U.S. was published by Fayard (Jésus est juif en Amérique, 2011), and the book received a “particular mention” from the Emile Perreau-Saussine prize on political philosophy. Belin writes regularly on U.S. affairs and trans-Atlantic relations, is a frequent commentator on radio and television, and recently co-edited a book on U.S. foreign policy (Les Etats-Unis dans le monde, CNRS editions, 2016).
Afffiliations:
Annuaire français des relations internationales, co-editor of the US foreign policy section
Centre Thucydide, University Paris 2, nonresident fellow
Macron thinks he can be the kingmaker ... [with] oversize influence in picking the president of the European Commission.
For the first time, [the European Parliament elections] will be fought on European issues, not on national issues. [French President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's governing populists] represent two pure versions of what's going to be offered. [Europe is] now entering a phase where the political fight is in Brussels. It is now a place where you have parties and platforms, and the direction might shift very much if a new party wins.
[The "yellow vest" protesters are] working people and lower-middle-class people mostly because you have seen a wage stagnation in most of these European countries and unemployment across the board. It becomes a question of social justice and dignity.