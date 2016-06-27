 Skip to main content
Series: Brookings India Development Seminar
Past Event

Development Seminar @ Brookings India | Transporting India to the 2030s by Dr. Rakesh Mohan

Brookings India hosted its inaugural session of its Development Seminars @ Brookings India with the paper “Transporting India to the 2030s” by Rakesh Mohan. The talk focused on India’s transport needs over the next couple of decades, and what we need to do to satisfy them. Rakesh Mohan is a Distinguished Fellow at Brookings India and former Executive Director for India to the IMF. Key Findings of the Paper • India’s transport growth trends suggest that share of railways in freight traffic has fallen from 90% in 1951 to 30% in 2010, annual deaths on roads have increased by 350% and domestic air passengers have gone up by 800% between 1991 and 2011. • Though there has been road capacity improvement with the Golden Quadrilateral, East-West and North-South highways and transformations in civil aviation, more work is needed to create efficient port structures, reliable urban transport and large capacity railways. • Achieving the target of 7% growth in the 12th Five Year Plan, followed by 9% till 2032 requires a seven-fold increase in transport investment from the 11th Plan to the 15th Plan. • Urgent action is required to ensure that India’s transport infrastructure can service the increasing needs for the movement of bulk energy commodities for the envisaged growth rates. Click here to download the Policy Brief: “Transporting India to the 2030s” Presentation – Transporting India to the 2030s Speaker Profile Prior to joining Brookings India, Rakesh Mohan was Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund, Washington, D.C., representing India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan. Till early 2014, he was also Chairman, National Transport Development Policy Committee, Government of India, in the rank of a Minister of State. Previously, Dr Mohan has held the positions of Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India; Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; and several key positions in Government of India including Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, in 2001-02. Dr. Mohan has researched extensively in the areas of economic reforms and liberalisation, industrial economics, urban economics, infrastructure studies, economic regulation, monetary policy and the financial sector. He is the author of three books on urban economics and urban development, co-author of one and editor of another on Indian economic policy reforms, and author of two books on monetary policy and central banking and of numerous articles. Dr. Mohan is incidentally shortlisted for the position of next RBI Governor. Development Seminar Series Photographs

  • Dr. Alex T. Tabarrok (George Mason University, Virginia) gives his talk on Disruptions due to Online Education at a Brookings India Development Seminar
  • Viral Acharya presents at the Development Seminar, "The Real Effects of Unconventional Monetary Policy"
Distinguished Fellow Rakesh Mohan (former deputy governor of the RBI) and Shamika Ravi (Senior Fellow, Brookings India) at the 1st Development Seminar on “Transporting India to the 2030s” on July 1, 2016

2 of 30

Distinguished Fellow Rakesh Mohan at the 1st Development Seminar @ Brookings India

3 of 30

Rakesh Mohan (former Executive Director for India to the IMF) speaks to the audience during the Development Seminar “Transporting India to the 2030s by Dr. Rakesh Mohan” on July 1, 2016

4 of 30

Dr. Subir Gokarn (Executive Director, IMF, and founding research director of Brookings India) at the Development Seminar on “Dr D. Subbarao on leading the RBI through 5 turbulent years” on August 5, 2016

5 of 30

Dr. D. Subbarao (Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India)

6 of 30

Senior Fellow Shamika Ravi launches her report “Building Smart Cities in India” on August 19, 2016

7 of 30

Amitabh Kant (CEO, NITI Aayog, Government of India) launching Brookings India research paper “Building Smart Cities in India: Allahabad, Ajmer and Visakhapatnam” on August 19, 2016

8 of 30

Shri Amitabh Kant (CEO NITI Aayog, Government of India) during the Development Seminar on smart cities at Brookings India on August 19, 2016

9 of 30

Dr. Rinku Murgai (Lead Economist, World Bank) presents a paper on “Pathways to Reducing Poverty and Sharing Prosperity in India” on November 2, 2016

10 of 30

Panel including Shamika Ravi (Senior Fellow, Brookings India), during the Development Seminar “The Online Education Revolution and India” on February 17, 2017

11 of 30

R. Subrahmanyam (Additional Secretary, Technical Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development) speaks of the government’s SWAYAM initiative, during the Development Seminar on February 17, 2017

12 of 30

Dr. Alex T. Tabarrok (George Mason University, Virginia) gives his talk on Disruptions due to Online Education at a Brookings India Development Seminar

13 of 30

The audience listening to the panel during the Development Seminar “Environmental Challenges in India” on January 20, 2017

14 of 30

Shamika Ravi (Senior Fellow, Brookings India) and Prof. Somanathan (Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi) listen to Dr. Ajay Mathur (Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute) during the Development Seminar “Environmental Challenges in India” on January 20, 2017

15 of 30

Dr. Ajay Mathur (Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute) speaks during the Development Seminar “Environmental Challenges in India” on January 20, 2017

16 of 30

Prof. E. Somanathan (Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi) engages with the audience during the Development Seminar “Environmental Challenges in India” on January 20, 2017

17 of 30

Prof. E. Somanathan (Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi) presents his work to the audience during the Development Seminar “Environmental Challenges in India” on January 20, 2017

18 of 30

Professor Shivaram Rajgopal (Columbia Business School) and Shamika Ravi (Senior Fellow, Brookings India), listen to Somasekhar Sundaresan (Advocate) during the Development Seminar “Corporate social responsibility in India: Law, implementation and evidence” on Dec 12, 2016

19 of 30

Sumit Agarwal (Vice-Dean of Research, National University of Singapore) during our Development Seminar on Disguised Corruption: Evidence from Consumer Credit in China on July 22, 2016

20 of 30

Shamika Ravi (Senior Fellow, Brookings India) and Sumit Agarwal (Vice-Dean of Research, National University of Singapore) engage with the audience in the Development Seminar “Disguised Corruption: Evidence from Consumer Credit in China” on July 22, 2016

21 of 30

Brookings India Senior Fellow Shamika Ravi with S.Y. Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India

22 of 30

Brookings India Senior Fellow Shamika Ravi introducing Prof. Jonathan Morduch, Professor of Public Policy and Economics, NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service

23 of 30

Prof. Jonathan Morduch, Professor of Public Policy and Economics, NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, presenting his talk on “America’s Economic Anxiety”

24 of 30

Executive Director Harsha Vardhana Singh, Ambassador Arun Kumar Singh and Senior Fellow Shamika Ravi listen to Prof. Jonathan Morduch’s presentation

25 of 30

Dr. Neeraj Kaushal discusses immigration and its discontents

26 of 30

Dr. Neeraj Kaushal presents her work on Immigration and its Discontents

27 of 30

An audience member asks a question during the Q&A session of the “Immigration and its Discontents” Development Seminar

28 of 30

Viral Acharya answers to questions from the audience at the Development Seminar, “The Real Effects of Unconventional Monetary Policy”

29 of 30

Viral Acharya presents at the Development Seminar, “The Real Effects of Unconventional Monetary Policy”

30 of 30

Viral Acharya interacts with the audience at the Development Seminar, “The Real Effects of Unconventional Monetary Policy”

About Development Seminars Series @ Brookings India The Development Seminars Series @ Brookings India is a platform for global scholars to present their work to a curated audience of senior government officials, politicians, journalists, academics and policy enthusiasts. The format of the seminars includes a senior researcher as a lead presenter and a government/industry expert to discuss the results and relevance within the Indian context. The fundamental focus of the seminar series is to draw research-based insights to shape and influence policy dialogues in India, through purposeful and pointed discussions. Other Development Seminars

