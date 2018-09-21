 Skip to main content
The skyline of Singapore's central business district is seen at dusk as operations continue at a PSA International port terminal in Singapore September 25, 2013. Connected to more than 600 ports in some 120 countries, Singapore is one of the world's busiest shipping hubs, and is often called the gateway to Asia. It plans to increase its total capacity dramatically as it competes with other massive ports in the region such as Shanghai, Hong Kong and Shenzhen in China and Busan in South Korea. Picture taken September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su (SINGAPORE - Tags: MARITIME BUSINESS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 17 OF 18 FOR PACKAGE 'SINGAPORE - GATEWAY TO ASIA'TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'SINGAPORE GATEWAY' - GM1EA1S0UGO01

Southeast Asia Insights

Experts Weigh In

Southeast Asia Insights: Experts Weigh In is a new online forum at Brookings, dedicated to scholarly analysis of policy trends in Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region. This forum presents blog posts and podcasts featuring Brookings scholars, experts from the region, and other contributors. Southeast Asia Insights is overseen by the Lee Kuan Yew Chair in Southeast Asia Studies, Jonathan Stromseth, and coordinated by Research Assistant Jasmine Zhao. The series will offer expert discussions and analysis on a broad range of topics including:

  • U.S. foreign policy toward Southeast Asia
  • China’s rising influence in the region
  • ASEAN’s role and capacity
  • Governance trends and regional elections
  • Economic connectivity
  • Transnational challenges
