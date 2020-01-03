 Skip to main content
Podcast

The top economic issues in 2020

, , and

Stephanie Aaronson, vice president and director of Economic Studies at Brookings, and Louise Sheiner, the Robert S. Kerr Senior Fellow and policy director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy, share their views on the state of the U.S. economy and the top economic issues facing the country in the upcoming year.

