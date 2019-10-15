    Voter Vitals
    Fact-based guides to 2020 election policy issues by Brookings experts
    Big Ideas
    Brookings experts’ bold ideas for policymakers and campaigns
    Events
    Participate in events where Brookings experts discuss what’s at stake in the 2020 election
    About Policy 2020
    For Media
brookings.edu

Copyright 2019

voter vital

What to do about climate change and why?

voter vital

Who are the rich and how might we tax them more?

voter vital

Current debates in health care policy: A brief overview

Big Idea

How to boost voter registration at tax time

voter vital

How do we tackle the opioid crisis?

voter vital

What every American should know about US foreign aid

More From Brookings

research
October 14, 2019

America’s formerly redlined neighborhoods have changed, and so must solutions to rectify them

Proposals that base their remedies primarily on formerly redlined areas do not redress the main racial group that was explicitly targeted.
post
August 9, 2019

What Elizabeth Warren’s K-12 plan reveals about education politics today

On Monday, Elizabeth Warren released her plan for K-12 education. It’s a striking set of proposals, remarkable in their breadth, that would dramatically reshape the federal role in education.

[…]

Christine Stenglein
post
September 10, 2019

America has two economies—and they’re diverging fast

We’ve been harping for a while on the stark economic divides that define American life in the Donald Trump years. To be sure, racial and cultural resentment have been the prime factors of the Trump backlash, but it’s also clear that the two parties speak for and to dramatically different segments of the American economy. […]

Luisa Zottis

About Policy 2020

Policy 2020 aims to empower voters with fact-based, data-driven, non-partisan information to better understand the policy matters discussed by candidates running for office in 2020. With resources available in English and Spanish, and in a variety of formats, Policy 2020 seeks to reach all Americans aspiring to be well informed on the issues shaping the 2020 election.