Louise Sheiner is the Robert S. Kerr Senior Fellow in Economic Studies and policy director for the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy. She had served as an economist with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System since 1993, most recently as the senior economist in the Fiscal Analysis Section for the Research and Statistics Division. In her time at the Fed, she was also appointed deputy assistant secretary for economic policy at the U.S. Department of the Treasury (1996), and served as senior staff economist for the Council of Economic Advisers (1995-96). Before joining the Fed, Sheiner was an economist at the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Sheiner pursues research on health spending and other fiscal issues. She received her Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University, as well as an undergraduate degree in biology at Harvard.

To contact Louise directly, please email her at lsheiner@brookings.edu.