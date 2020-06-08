Webinar – Special Edition BPEA 2020: COVID-19 and the Economy
The Brookings Papers on Economic Activity (BPEA) is a semi-annual academic conference and journal that pairs rigorous research with real-time policy analysis to address the most urgent economic challenges of the day. This year, we are adding a special third edition of reports and papers on COVID-19’s current and future impact on the economy. How will labor markets and consumer spending respond in the coming year? What influence should epidemiology have on macroeconomics? Are current safety net programs enough to solve poverty, or merely stem poverty? Are emerging markets in developing economies endangered or emboldened by a global economic crisis? How well have Federal Reserve programs worked throughout this crisis?
Join Brookings on June 25 for a conference to discuss new research in these critical areas. While BPEA conferences are usually small, invitation-only gatherings, Brookings is opening its proceedings this month to anyone who wishes to observe the vanguard of economic thought around urgent public health and the global economic issues.
Agenda
Session one: Labor markets and consumer spending
- “The U.S. Labor Market During the Beginning of the Pandemic Recession”
Authors: Tomaz Cajner, Federal Reserve Board; Leland D. Crane, Federal Reserve Board; Ryan A.
Decker, Federal Reserve Board; John Grigsby, Northwestern University; Adrian Hamins-Puertolas,
Federal Reserve Board; Erik Hurst, University of Chicago; Christopher Kurz, Federal Reserve Board;
and Ahu Yildirmaz, Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
- “Initial Impacts of the Pandemic on Consumer Behavior: Evidence from Linked Income, Spending, and Savings Data”
Authors: Natalie Bachas, Princeton University; Peter Ganong, University of Chicago; Pascal
Noel, University of Chicago; Joseph Vavra, University of Chicago; Arlene Wong, Princeton University;
Diana Farrell, JPMorgan Chase Institute; Fiona Greig, JPMorgan Chase Institute
Session two: Safety net programs and poverty
- “Income and Poverty in the COVID-19 Pandemic”
Authors: Jeehoon Han, University of Chicago; Bruce D. Meyer, University of Chicago; and James X.
Sullivan, University of Notre Dame
- “The Social Safety Net in the Wake of COVID-19” (tentative title)
Authors: Marianne Bitler, University of California, Davis; Hilary Hoynes, University of California,
Berkeley; and Diane Schanzenbach, Northwestern University
Abigail Wozniak
Director, Opportunity & Inclusive Growth Institute and Senior Research Economist - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
Session three: Emerging markets and developing economies
“The Effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic in Emerging Markets and Developing Economies: An Optimistic Preliminary Account”
Pinelopi K. Goldberg
Elihu Professor of Economics - Yale University
Tristan Reed
Economist - Development Research Group, World Bank
Şebnem Kalemli-Özcan
Neil Moskowitz-Endowed Professor of Economics and Director of Center of International Economics - University of Maryland, College Park
Michael Kremer
Gates Professor of Developing Societies - Department of Economics at Harvard University
Session four: Labor markets and the economics of non-pharmaceutical interventions
- “Early Impacts of COVID on the Labor Market” (tentative title)
Authors: Alexander W. Bartik, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Marianne Bertrand, University
of Chicago; Feng Lin, University of Chicago; Jesse Rothstein, University of California, Berkeley; and
Matthew Unrath, University of California, Berkeley
- “Tracking Public and Private Responses to the COVID-19 Epidemic: Evidence from State and Local
Government Actions” (tentative title)
Authors: Sumedha Gupta, Indiana University; Kosali I. Simon, Indiana University; and Coady Wing, Indiana University
Caroline Buckee
Associate Professor of Epidemiology, T. H. Chan School of Public Health - Harvard University
Victor Chernozhukov
Professor of Economics - MIT
Session five: Macroeconomics and epidemiology
- “COVID-19 Is Also a Reallocation Shock”
Authors: Jose Maria Barrero, Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico; Nick Bloom,
Stanford University; and Steven J. Davis, University of Chicago
- “Reopening, NPIs, and Economic Activity”
Authors: David Baqaee, University of California, Los Angeles; Emmanuel Farhi, Harvard University;
Michael J. Mina, Harvard University; and James H. Stock, Harvard University
Katherine Abraham
Professor of Economics and Survey Methodology - University of Maryland
Daron Acemoglu
Institute Professor - Department of Economics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Session Six: Fed programs
“Credit Policy as Macroeconomic Insurance” (tentative title)
Markus Brunnermeier
Edwards S. Sanford Professor of Economics - Princeton University
Arvind Krishnamurthy
Professor of Finance - Stanford Graduate School of Business
Ben S. Bernanke
Distinguished Fellow in Residence - Economic Studies
