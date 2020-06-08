Webinar – Special Edition BPEA 2020: COVID-19 and the Economy

The Brookings Papers on Economic Activity (BPEA) is a semi-annual academic conference and journal that pairs rigorous research with real-time policy analysis to address the most urgent economic challenges of the day. This year, we are adding a special third edition of reports and papers on COVID-19’s current and future impact on the economy. How will labor markets and consumer spending respond in the coming year? What influence should epidemiology have on macroeconomics? Are current safety net programs enough to solve poverty, or merely stem poverty? Are emerging markets in developing economies endangered or emboldened by a global economic crisis? How well have Federal Reserve programs worked throughout this crisis?

Join Brookings on June 25 for a conference to discuss new research in these critical areas. While BPEA conferences are usually small, invitation-only gatherings, Brookings is opening its proceedings this month to anyone who wishes to observe the vanguard of economic thought around urgent public health and the global economic issues.

Download the conference agenda here.