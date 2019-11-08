Global China: Assessing China’s role in East Asia
With its rising power, China has become more assertive in pursuit of its growing ambitions in Asia. This has raised fundamental questions about what revisions China seeks to the existing regional order, and whether China’s increasing activism in Asia foreshadows intentions to harness this growing power to assume more of a leadership role on the world stage. To help address these questions and U.S. responses to them, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell for a keynote address. After Assistant Secretary Stilwell’s presentation, a panel discussion will examine how China’s actions are reshaping the Asia-Pacific region, and how the United States and the rest of the region are responding. Both sessions will conclude with a Q&A session from the audience.
This event will launch the next tranche of papers in the Brookings series on “Global China: Assessing China’s Growing Role in the World.” These papers analyze China’s evolving approaches to issues ranging from North Korea, the East and South China Seas, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia.
Agenda
Welcome remarks
Bruce Jones
Vice President and Director - Foreign Policy
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
Featured discussion
David R. Stilwell
Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs - U.S. State Department
Michael E. O’Hanlon
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy
Director of Research - Foreign Policy
The Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair
Conversation
Richard C. Bush
Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
Evans J.R. Revere
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Jonathan Stromseth
Lee Kuan Yew Chair in Southeast Asian Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies, John L. Thornton China Center
Lindsey Ford
David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
