Asia Transnational Threats Forum: Climate change in Asia
The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has reported that global warming contributes to climate-related threats, such as rising sea levels, more frequent extreme weather events, and species loss and extinction. Authoritative studies indicate that such environmental degradation and climate change are likely to lead to catastrophic flooding, increased resource competition, and instability in all forms. In the Asia-Pacific region, climate change presents an urgent and growing challenge with profound implications. What are the effects of climate change on governance, economy, military, and human security in Asia? How will the climate crisis influence and shape future conflicts? What does climate leadership look like today, and how are the U.S. and Asia-Pacific countries preparing for these challenges?
On December 16, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at Brookings will host distinguished U.S. and regional experts to discuss climate change and security threats. The panelists will review the climate emergency, delve into its implications for regional governance and security dynamics, and examine mitigation strategies.
This conference is part of the Asia Transnational Threats Forum, an interdisciplinary forum launched by the Brookings Institution Korea Chair to harness the collective expertise of U.S. and foreign partners to tackle key strategic issues affecting all of Asia. Previous discussions were on cybersecurity in Asia in June 2018 and counterterrorism in Asia in December 2018.
Agenda
Welcome remarks
Introduction and keynote address
Jung H. Pak
SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Fekitamoeloa Katoa ‘Utoikamanu
UN High Representative - Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States
Climate threat in the Asia-Pacific
Annika Betancourt
Visiting Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Mely Caballero-Anthony
Professor, International Relations
Head - The Centre for Non-Traditional Security (NTS) Studies, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies
Suh-Yong Chung
Associate Professor, Graduate School of International Studies
Director, Global Leadership Development Center - Korea University
Sherri Goodman
Senior Fellow, Environmental Change and Security Program and Polar Institute - Wilson Center
Mitigating impending crises
Samantha Gross
Fellow - Foreign Policy, Energy Security and Climate Initiative
Hiroshi Ohta
Professor, School of International Liberal Studies - Waseda University
Joel Vowell
Deputy J5 - United States Indo-Pacific Command
Former Federal Executive Fellow - The Brookings Institution
Rod Schoonover
Founder and Principal - Ecological Futures Group
Former - Department of State
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.