Asia Transnational Threats Forum: Climate change in Asia

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has reported that global warming contributes to climate-related threats, such as rising sea levels, more frequent extreme weather events, and species loss and extinction. Authoritative studies indicate that such environmental degradation and climate change are likely to lead to catastrophic flooding, increased resource competition, and instability in all forms. In the Asia-Pacific region, climate change presents an urgent and growing challenge with profound implications. What are the effects of climate change on governance, economy, military, and human security in Asia? How will the climate crisis influence and shape future conflicts? What does climate leadership look like today, and how are the U.S. and Asia-Pacific countries preparing for these challenges?

On December 16, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at Brookings will host distinguished U.S. and regional experts to discuss climate change and security threats. The panelists will review the climate emergency, delve into its implications for regional governance and security dynamics, and examine mitigation strategies.

This conference is part of the Asia Transnational Threats Forum, an interdisciplinary forum launched by the Brookings Institution Korea Chair to harness the collective expertise of U.S. and foreign partners to tackle key strategic issues affecting all of Asia. Previous discussions were on cybersecurity in Asia in June 2018 and counterterrorism in Asia in December 2018.