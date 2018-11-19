 Skip to main content
Asia Transnational Threats Forum: Counterterrorism in Asia

Welcome remarks & Keynote address

Panel I: Counterterrorism in East Asia
Panel I: Counterterrorism in East Asia

Panel II: Implications of counterterrorism policies
Panel II: Implications of counterterrorism policies

How is the threat of terrorism defined in the East Asia Pacific? Who are the actors and what are their objectives? What are the technologies of terrorism and appropriate policy measures to combat the evolving threat? Moreover, how do individual states and the international community ensure that counterterrorism policies protect individual rights under the rule of law?

On December 4, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at Brookings hosted distinguished U.S. and Asian counterterrorism experts to articulate the terrorist threat in East Asia and how it has evolved in the region. Panelists also assessed the mechanisms for protecting civil liberties and good governance under a counterterrorism strategy, as well as its implications for regional and international cooperation. This conference is part of the Asia Transnational Threats Forum, an interdisciplinary forum launched by the Brookings Korea Chair that harnesses the collective expertise of U.S. and foreign partners to tackle key strategic issues affecting all of Asia. The first event was on cybersecurity in Asia on June 14, 2018.

Following each session, panelists took questions from the audience.

Agenda

Welcome remarks

Keynote address

Yeong Gi Mun

Director - National Counterterrorism Center of the Republic of Korea, Office for Government Policy Coordination/Prime Minister's Secretariat

Counterterrorism in East Asia

Audrey Kurth Cronin

Professor of International Security - School of International Service, American University

M

Mayuko Hori

Chief Officer, Counter Terrorism Cooperation Unit - International Safety and Security Cooperation Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

Moderator

Joshua Geltzer

Visiting Professor of Law - Georgetown University Law Center

Implications of counterterrorism policies

James Baker

Former Brookings Expert

Former General Counsel - FBI

Director of National Security and Cybersecurity - R Street Institute

Ji-Hyang Jang

Senior Fellow - Asan Institute for Policy Studies

