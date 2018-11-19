Asia Transnational Threats Forum: Counterterrorism in Asia
Welcome remarks & Keynote address
Panel I: Counterterrorism in East Asia
Panel II: Implications of counterterrorism policies
How is the threat of terrorism defined in the East Asia Pacific? Who are the actors and what are their objectives? What are the technologies of terrorism and appropriate policy measures to combat the evolving threat? Moreover, how do individual states and the international community ensure that counterterrorism policies protect individual rights under the rule of law?
On December 4, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at Brookings hosted distinguished U.S. and Asian counterterrorism experts to articulate the terrorist threat in East Asia and how it has evolved in the region. Panelists also assessed the mechanisms for protecting civil liberties and good governance under a counterterrorism strategy, as well as its implications for regional and international cooperation. This conference is part of the Asia Transnational Threats Forum, an interdisciplinary forum launched by the Brookings Korea Chair that harnesses the collective expertise of U.S. and foreign partners to tackle key strategic issues affecting all of Asia. The first event was on cybersecurity in Asia on June 14, 2018.
Following each session, panelists took questions from the audience.
Agenda
Welcome remarks
Jung H. Pak
SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Keynote address
Yeong Gi Mun
Director - National Counterterrorism Center of the Republic of Korea, Office for Government Policy Coordination/Prime Minister's Secretariat
Counterterrorism in East Asia
Audrey Kurth Cronin
Professor of International Security - School of International Service, American University
Mayuko Hori
Chief Officer, Counter Terrorism Cooperation Unit - International Safety and Security Cooperation Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan
Samm Sacks
Cybersecurity Policy and China Digital Economy Fellow - New America
Joshua Geltzer
Visiting Professor of Law - Georgetown University Law Center
Implications of counterterrorism policies
Zachary Abuza
Professor, National Security Strategy - National War College
James Baker
Former Brookings Expert
Former General Counsel - FBI
Director of National Security and Cybersecurity - R Street Institute
Ji-Hyang Jang
Senior Fellow - Asan Institute for Policy Studies
Jeffrey Feltman
John C. Whitehead Visiting Fellow in International Diplomacy - Foreign Policy
