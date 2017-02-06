 Skip to main content
Samantha Gross, Fellow, Cross-Brookings Initiative on Energy and Climate, The Brookings Institution

Samantha Gross

Fellow - Foreign Policy, Energy Security and Climate Initiative

Samantha Gross is a fellow in the Cross-Brookings Initiative on Energy and Climate. Her work is focused on the intersection of energy, environment, and policy, including climate policy and international cooperation, energy efficiency, unconventional oil and gas development, regional and global natural gas trade, and the energy-water nexus.

Gross has more than 20 years of experience in energy and environmental affairs.  She has been a visiting fellow at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, where she authored work on clean energy cooperation and on post-Paris climate policy. She was director of the Office of International Climate and Clean Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy. In that role, she directed U.S. activities under the Clean Energy Ministerial, including the secretariat and initiatives focusing on clean energy implementation and access and energy efficiency. Prior to her time at the Department of Energy, Gross was director of integrated research at IHS CERA. She managed the IHS CERA Climate Change and Clean Energy forum and the IHS relationship with the World Economic Forum. She also authored numerous papers on energy and environment topics and was a frequent speaker on these topics. She has also worked at the Government Accountability Office on the Natural Resources and Environment team and as an engineer directing environmental assessment and remediation projects.

Gross holds a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois, a Master of Science in environmental engineering from Stanford, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California at Berkeley.

202.238.3603 — Project Manager and Senior Research Assistant
Nonresident Fellow, Payne Institute, Colorado School of Mines
Visiting Fellow, King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center
Director, Office of International Climate and Clean Energy, U.S. Department of Energy
Director, Integrated Research, IHS
Senior Analyst, U.S. Government Accountability Office
M.B.A., University of California at Berkeley, 2002
M.S., Environmental Engineering, Stanford University, 1994
B.S., Chemical Engineering, University of Illinois, 1993

[On potential attempts by China and India to set up a trading bloc to buy Iranian oil without going through U.S. banks] This is a tricky thing for us. Mechanisms that move away from pricing oil in U.S. dollars is really not the best for us in the long run.

Samantha Gross Voice of America

[On Iranian oil sanctions] But I also do not think Iran will be able to export 'as much crude as it needs and wishes.' Some will be willing and able to work around the U.S. sanctions, particularly in China where some banks are already under U.S. sanctions. But Iran will not be able to export as much oil as it is now – the penalty for those importing is likely to be too great. 

Samantha Gross Anadolu Agency

[On the Trump administration's decision to lift waivers on Iranian oil importers] Oil markets today seem to be torn between opposing sentiments - concern about tight supply with the situations in Venezuela and Libya plus the end of waivers for purchases from Iran, and concern about the possibility of slowing economic growth and resulting slowing oil demand. The Iran sanctions announcement certainly increases concern about the first factor.

Samantha Gross Anadolu Agency
