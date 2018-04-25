Transforming public spaces with learning landscapes

When children as young as two and three years old are already facing significant gaps in their exposure to words, numbers, and spatial understanding, urban planners and child psychologists are developing ways to transform community spaces – from bus stops to supermarkets – into opportunities to augment children’s education through playful learning.

In this episode, Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, senior fellow with the Brookings Center for Universal Education and co-director of the Infant & Child Lab at Temple University, and Jennifer Vey, senior fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings, talk about how these “learning landscapes” help reinvigorate public spaces for the whole community.

