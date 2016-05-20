Kathy Hirsh-Pasek

Her research in the areas of early language development and infant cognition has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health and Human Development, and the Institute of Education Sciences resulting in 14 books and over 200 publications. She is a fellow of the American Psychological Association and the American Psychological Society and served as the associate editor of "Child Development." She is the president and also served as treasurer of the International Association for Infant Studies. Her book, “Einstein Never used Flashcards: How children really learn and why they need to play more and memorize less,” (Rodale Books) won the prestigious Books for Better Life Award as the best psychology book in 2003. Her newest book, “ Becoming Brilliant: What Science tells us about raising successful children ,” released in 2016, was on The New York Times best sellers list in both education and parenting.

Kathryn Hirsh-Pasek is the Stanley and Debra Lefkowitz faculty fellow in the department of psychology at Temple University and is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Director of Temple University’s Infant Language Laboratory, Kathy is the recipient of the American Psychological Association’s Bronfenbrenner Award for Lifetime Contribution to Developmental Psychology in the Service of Science and Society, the American Psychological Association’s Award for Distinguished Service to Psychological Science, the American Psychological Society’s James McKeen Cattell Award for “a lifetime of outstanding contributions to applied psychological research,” The Society for Research in Child Development Distinguished Scientific Contributions to Child Development Award and the Temple University Great Teacher Award and the University Eberman Research Award. She was a finalist for 2013 Best Professor of the Year for the American Academy of Education Arts and Sciences Bammy Awards. Kathy received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and her Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Her research in the areas of early language development and infant cognition has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health and Human Development, and the Institute of Education Sciences resulting in 14 books and over 200 publications. She is a fellow of the American Psychological Association and the American Psychological Society and served as the associate editor of “Child Development.” She is the president and also served as treasurer of the International Association for Infant Studies. Her book, “Einstein Never used Flashcards: How children really learn and why they need to play more and memorize less,” (Rodale Books) won the prestigious Books for Better Life Award as the best psychology book in 2003. Her newest book, “Becoming Brilliant: What Science tells us about raising successful children,” released in 2016, was on The New York Times best sellers list in both education and parenting.

Kathy has a strong interest in bridging the gap between research and application. To that end, she was an investigator on the NICHD Study of Early Child Care, is on the advisory board of the Boston Children’s Museum, Vroom, Jumpstart and Disney Junior and is an invited blogger for the Huffington Post. She worked on the language and literacy team for the development of the California Preschool Curriculum, is on the core team for the LEGO Research Network, is a member of the steering committee of the Latin American School for Educational and Cognitive Neuroscience, was one of the organizers of the Ultimate Block Party and was one of the founders of the Learning Resource Network. Kathy is a member of the Research Council for America’s Promise, an organization started by Colin Powell, and has been a spokesperson on early development for national media like The New York Times and NPR. She tweets at KathyandRo1.