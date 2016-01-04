 Skip to main content
Jennifer S. Vey

Senior Fellow - Metropolitan Policy Program, Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking

Director - Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking

Jennifer Vey is a senior fellow and the Director of the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking at the Brookings Institution. Jennifer’s work primarily focuses on the connection between placemaking and inclusive economic development in the digital economy. She is the author or co-author of numerous Brookings publications, including “Where jobs are concentrating and why it matters to cities and regions,” “Why we need to invest in transformative placemaking,” “Assessing your innovation district:  A how-to guide,” and “Building from strength: Creating opportunity in Greater Baltimore’s next economy.” She also co-edited Retooling for Growth:  Building a 21st Century Economy in America’s Older Industrial Areas, published by the American Assembly and Brookings Institution Press.

Prior to joining Brookings in June, 2001, Jennifer was a Community Planning and Development Specialist at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She earned a Master of Planning degree from the University of Virginia, and holds a B.A. in Geography from Bucknell University.  She lives with her family in Baltimore.

Contact
202.797.6139 — Metropolitan Policy
Topics
Cities & Regions
Economic Development
U.S. Economy
Programs
Metropolitan Policy Program
Centers
Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking
Additional Expertise Areas
Innovation Districts
Urban reinvestment
Regional economic competitiveness
Metropolitan growth and development
Placemaking
Experience
Current Positions
Senior Fellow, Metropolitan Policy Program
Director, The Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking
Past Positions
Fellow, Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings (2007-2015)
Senior Research Analyst, Senior Research Associate, Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings (2001-2007)
Community Development Specialist, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (1999-2001)
Budget Analyst, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (1998-1999)
Education
University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, Master of Planning, 1997
University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, graduate study in geography, 1993-1994
Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA, Bachelor of Arts, Geography, 1993   

