[On COVID-19 and climate change] Huge things can happen quickly when the mindset changes. Who would have imagined that in short order whole countries . . . could shut down in order to deal with the virus? . . . So that, when you hear in another context like climate change that big steps that need to be taken, whether it has to do with the longevity of the internal combustion engine or the need to phase out fossils... No, big things can happen, if the mindset changes.