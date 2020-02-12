[On climate change and the challenges in reaching the Paris Agreement goals] From a modeling point of view, the reason we see so much carbon capture and storage is because models see the existing energy system, and they see this incredible heroic goal. So they move all the chips on the board into these deep reduction technologies: carbon capture and storage, bioenergy with carbon capture and storage … and they do all that because they can’t solve the equation. They literally can’t get there from here. We need to grapple with the reality that we’re not going to meet the goals that we’ve talked about.