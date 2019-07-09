[The leak of memos from British Ambassador Kim Darroch to London] appears to be a very limited number, very specifically targeted at [his] assessment at Trump. It’s hard to conclude that this is anything other than politically motivated... [Likely future prime minister] Boris Johnson is really going to be in a bind. On one hand, he’s really going to want to get off to a good start with President Trump. On the other hand, he’s also going to have a domestic audience that he’s going to have to respond to as well as a very serious morale issue within the Foreign Office about how you handle a veteran diplomat who’s just doing his job.