Iran engages with Washington when it's in their interest to do so and when they see an opportunity that they can exploit...So if and as those conditions exist, direct bilateral diplomacy is not just possible but likely inevitable...Beyond that, I do think the State [Department] crowd wants some kind of talks...I'm not convinced that they have invested much work in devising a framework for talks, but I do think there is a constituency for diplomacy beyond Trump himself...On the other hand, there is some evidence that this administration is so dysfunctional in terms of process and that there are so many ideological opponents of diplomacy that anything other than 'more of the same' is doomed.