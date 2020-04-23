Webinar: Global China — Assessing China’s technological reach in the world

China’s ambition to “catch up with and surpass” the West in advanced technologies, as well as concerns about how Beijing may deploy or exploit such technologies, have become significant drivers of geopolitical competition. While the United States has maintained a technological edge for decades, China has made major investments and implemented policies that have bolstered its economic growth, military capability, and global influence. Nevertheless, there is significant debate about the gap between China’s technological ambitions and achievements, and the long-term prospects for its development of key technologies.

On Friday, May 8, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host a virtual event to explore these and other questions. This virtual event will consist of two panels that address issues surrounding the global technology infrastructure and U.S.-China technology competition. This event complements the next installment of papers as part of the Brookings series on “Global China: Assessing China’s Growing Role in the World.”

Analysis in this release focuses on technology competition between the United States and China, as well as China’s ambitions and development of 5G wireless technology, artificial intelligence, financial technology, biotechnology, surveillance technologies, technology alliance management, space technology, and regulation of leading U.S. technology companies.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter @BrookingsFP using #GlobalChina.