 Skip to main content
Search
View all Events
Upcoming Event

Webinar: Global China — Assessing China’s technological reach in the world

China’s ambition to “catch up with and surpass” the West in advanced technologies, as well as concerns about how Beijing may deploy or exploit such technologies, have become significant drivers of geopolitical competition. While the United States has maintained a technological edge for decades, China has made major investments and implemented policies that have bolstered its economic growth, military capability, and global influence. Nevertheless, there is significant debate about the gap between China’s technological ambitions and achievements, and the long-term prospects for its development of key technologies.

On Friday, May 8, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host a virtual event to explore these and other questions. This virtual event will consist of two panels that address issues surrounding the global technology infrastructure and U.S.-China technology competition. This event complements the next installment of papers as part of the Brookings series on “Global China: Assessing China’s Growing Role in the World.”

Analysis in this release focuses on technology competition between the United States and China, as well as China’s ambitions and development of 5G wireless technology, artificial intelligence, financial technology, biotechnology, surveillance technologies, technology alliance management, space technology, and regulation of leading U.S. technology companies.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter @BrookingsFP using #GlobalChina.

Agenda

Introductory remarks

Keynote

Jason Matheny

Director - Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University

Panel conversation: Global technology infrastructure

Break

Panel conversation: U.S.-China technological competition

M
Panelist

Michael Brown

Director, Defense Innovation Unit - U.S. Department of Defense

Panelist

Scott Moore

Director, Penn Global China Program - University of Pennsylvania

More Information

To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.

Related Topics

Get a weekly events calendar from Brookings