Webinar: Global China — Assessing China’s technological reach in the world
China’s ambition to “catch up with and surpass” the West in advanced technologies, as well as concerns about how Beijing may deploy or exploit such technologies, have become significant drivers of geopolitical competition. While the United States has maintained a technological edge for decades, China has made major investments and implemented policies that have bolstered its economic growth, military capability, and global influence. Nevertheless, there is significant debate about the gap between China’s technological ambitions and achievements, and the long-term prospects for its development of key technologies.
On Friday, May 8, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host a virtual event to explore these and other questions. This virtual event will consist of two panels that address issues surrounding the global technology infrastructure and U.S.-China technology competition. This event complements the next installment of papers as part of the Brookings series on “Global China: Assessing China’s Growing Role in the World.”
Analysis in this release focuses on technology competition between the United States and China, as well as China’s ambitions and development of 5G wireless technology, artificial intelligence, financial technology, biotechnology, surveillance technologies, technology alliance management, space technology, and regulation of leading U.S. technology companies.
Agenda
Introductory remarks
John R. Allen
President, The Brookings Institution
Jason Matheny
Director - Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University
Panel conversation: Global technology infrastructure
Aaron Klein
Fellow - Economic Studies
Policy Director - Center on Regulation and Markets
Nicol Turner Lee
Fellow - Governance Studies, Center for Technology Innovation
Carrick Flynn
Research Fellow - Center for Security and Emerging Technology, Georgetown University
Frank A. Rose
Senior Fellow, Security and Strategy - Foreign Policy
Chris Meserole
Deputy Director - Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technology Initiative
Fellow - Foreign Policy
Break
Panel conversation: U.S.-China technological competition
Michael Brown
Director, Defense Innovation Unit - U.S. Department of Defense
Tom Wheeler
Visiting Fellow - Governance Studies, Center for Technology Innovation
Elsa B. Kania
Adjunct Senior Fellow - Center for a New American Security
Andrew Imbrie
Senior Fellow, Center for Security and Emerging Technology - Georgetown University
Scott Moore
Director, Penn Global China Program - University of Pennsylvania
Tarun Chhabra
Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
