Sheena Chestnut Greitens
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Sheena Chestnut Greitens is a nonresident senior fellow with the Center for East Asia Policy Studies. She is also an assistant professor at the University of Missouri, and an associate in research at the Fairbank Center at Harvard University. Her research focuses on security, East Asia, and authoritarian politics and foreign policy.
Greitens' work on China and North Korea has appeared in academic journals and edited volumes in English, Chinese, and Korean, and in major media outlets, and she has previously testified to Congress on security issues in the Indo-Pacific. Her first book, “Dictators and their Secret Police: Coercive Institutions and State Violence” (Cambridge, 2016) received the 2017 Best Book Award from both the International Studies Association and the Comparative Democratization section of the American Political Science Association.
She is currently working on two main research projects: one on China's internal security policies and their implications for China in the world, and another on authoritarian diasporas, particularly focused on North Korea.
She holds a doctorate from Harvard University; a Master of Philosophy from Oxford University, where she studied as a Marshall Scholar; and a bachelor's from Stanford University.
A [North Korean ballistic missile] test like this serves all three purposes [enhancing its long-range strike capability, gauging a U.S. response, and commemorating the late Kim Jong-il’s birthday] at once.
"[T]he best U.S.-Philippines alliance would be one where the benefits are clearly recognized by the public and the citizens of both countries. [Duterte's transition from local mayor to president and international figure has brought about a] change in the consequences of rhetoric. That shift has been rocky in terms of the effects on U.S.-Philippines relations."
“I think it’s by having this cluster of [illicit] activities and abilities that has helped [North Korea] as sanctions have been applied. With the newest round of sanctions, my guess is that they’re doing the same thing: looking for ways to navigate around them.”