Sheena Chestnut Greitens is a nonresident senior fellow with the Center for East Asia Policy Studies. She is also an assistant professor at the University of Missouri, and an associate in research at the Fairbank Center at Harvard University. Her research focuses on security, East Asia, and authoritarian politics and foreign policy.

Greitens' work on China and North Korea has appeared in academic journals and edited volumes in English, Chinese, and Korean, and in major media outlets, and she has previously testified to Congress on security issues in the Indo-Pacific. Her first book, “Dictators and their Secret Police: Coercive Institutions and State Violence” (Cambridge, 2016) received the 2017 Best Book Award from both the International Studies Association and the Comparative Democratization section of the American Political Science Association.

She is currently working on two main research projects: one on China's internal security policies and their implications for China in the world, and another on authoritarian diasporas, particularly focused on North Korea.

She holds a doctorate from Harvard University; a Master of Philosophy from Oxford University, where she studied as a Marshall Scholar; and a bachelor's from Stanford University.