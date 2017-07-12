Chris Meserole is a fellow in Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution and an expert on artificial intelligence, emerging technology, and international security. His current research is focused on developing democratic models of digital governance that can respond to both the emerging threat of digital authoritarianism. Meserole regularly briefs technology leaders and government officials in the United States and Europe, and his research has appeared or been featured in numerous publications, such as the New Yorker, Time, Newsweek, Foreign Affairs, and Foreign Policy.
The thing about peace plans is that they’re supposed to be about peace. Kushner‘s plan has yet to be revealed in full, but so far it appears to be more about inflaming tensions than reducing them. The plan will need buy-in from Israel’s neighbors to succeed. But if it hinges on depriving Palestinians outside of Israel of their refugee status, as has been rumored, it’s hard to see how it ever gets support outside of Jerusalem
Civil society plays a vital role in countering terrorism, particularly in societies where there are acute sectarian cleavages. In Bahrain, the more the Shia community can rely on civil society organisations to address its needs and policy challenges, the less daylight Iran will have to mobilise the Shia population instead.
If all that’s alleged [regarding Khashoggi] is true, WeWork will be in bed with a regime that has expressed brazen disregard for virtually any norm of international politics. They should tread carefully before accepting a majority stake from a fund that’s in effect a Saudi investment vehicle.