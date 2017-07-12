 Skip to main content
Chris Meserole, Fellow, Foreign Policy, The Brookings Institution

Chris Meserole

Fellow - Foreign Policy

Chris Meserole is a fellow in Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution and an expert on artificial intelligence, emerging technology, and international security. His current research is focused on developing democratic models of digital governance that can respond to both the emerging threat of digital authoritarianism. Meserole regularly briefs technology leaders and government officials in the United States and Europe, and his research has appeared or been featured in numerous publications, such as the New Yorker, Time, Newsweek, Foreign Affairs, and Foreign Policy.

202.797.6180 — Office
Middle East & North Africa
Peacekeeping & Conflict Management
Terrorism & Extremism
Foreign Policy
Center for Middle East Policy
Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies Initiative
Machine learning and artificial intelligence
Data visualization
Emerging technology
International security
Current Positions
Fellow, Foreign Policy Program, The Brookings Institution
Adjunct Professor, Georgetown University
Past Positions
Post-Doctoral Fellow, Foreign Policy, The Brookings Institution
Pre-Doctoral Fellow, Foreign Policy, The Brookings Institution
Ph.D., University of Maryland
S.T.M., Yale University
B.A., Harvard University

The thing about peace plans is that they’re supposed to be about peace. Kushner‘s plan has yet to be revealed in full, but so far it appears to be more about inflaming tensions than reducing them. The plan will need buy-in from Israel’s neighbors to succeed. But if it hinges on depriving Palestinians outside of Israel of their refugee status, as has been rumored, it’s hard to see how it ever gets support outside of Jerusalem

Chris Meserole Newsweek

Civil society plays a vital role in countering terrorism, particularly in societies where there are acute sectarian cleavages. In Bahrain, the more the Shia community can rely on civil society organisations to address its needs and policy challenges, the less daylight Iran will have to mobilise the Shia population instead.

Chris Meserole The New Arab

If all that’s alleged [regarding Khashoggi] is true, WeWork will be in bed with a regime that has expressed brazen disregard for virtually any norm of international politics. They should tread carefully before accepting a majority stake from a fund that’s in effect a Saudi investment vehicle.

Chris Meserole Recode
