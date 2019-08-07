 Skip to main content
Moving to Opportunity: What’s next?

In 1992, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development partnered with five public housing authorities to launch Moving to Opportunity ⁠— a 10-year fair housing experiment to help low income families find housing in low-poverty areas. They hoped to test what many people already suspected: different neighborhoods affect opportunity in different ways. The results and subsequent projects have illustrated that while some neighborhoods expand opportunities, others decrease them, highlighting important policy solutions for fair housing. Rising housing costs, increasing economic inequality, and new research from a team led by Raj Chetty on work done with the Seattle and King County Housing Authorities makes Moving to Opportunity more relevant than ever.

On September 19, Brookings’s Future of the Middle Class Initiative will host an event presenting new results on Moving to Opportunity from Jens Ludwig, professor at the University of Chicago, Jeffrey Kling from the Congressional Budget Office, and Nathaniel Hendren of Opportunity Insights and Harvard University. Their presentations will be followed by two panels discussing the research in the field as well as the work on the ground by practitioners.

Agenda

Opening remarks

Presentation from Jens Ludwig

Presentation from Nathaniel Hendren

Nathaniel Hendren

Professor of Economics - Harvard University

Founding Co-Director - Opportunity Insights

Research panel

Stefanie A. DeLuca

James Coleman Professor of Sociology & Social Policy - Johns Hopkins University

Nathaniel Hendren

Professor of Economics - Harvard University

Founding Co-Director - Opportunity Insights

Jeffrey R. Kling

Former Brookings Expert

Associate Director for Economic Analysis - Congressional Budget Office

Patrick Sharkey

Professor of Sociology and Public Affairs - Princeton University

Practice panel

Sarah Oppenheimer

Director of Research and Evaluation - King County Housing Authority

Margery A. Turner

Senior Vice President for Program Planning and Management - Urban Institute

Closing remarks

More Information

