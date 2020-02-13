Global China: Assessing China’s relations with the great powers

China’s global ambitions have significant implications for its relations with the world’s great powers, including the United States, India, Japan, Russia, and the European Union. How these actors cooperate and compete with each other, and how they position themselves within intensifying U.S.-China competition, will powerfully shape the evolution of the international system in the years ahead.

To explore these developments and more, Foreign Policy at Brookings will host Senator Dan Sullivan (R-A.K.) on Tuesday, February 25 for a keynote address on U.S.-China relations and the return of great power competition. A panel discussion on China’s ties with the world’s great powers will follow. Both sessions will conclude with a short Q&A session involving the audience.

This event marks the launch of the next tranche of papers released as part of the Brookings series on “Global China: Assessing China’s Growing Role in the World.” The analysis in this release focuses on China’s great power diplomacy, the strategies of great powers navigating U.S.-China competition, and the implications of those efforts for international politics. These papers support the goal of the Global China initiative — to furnish policymakers and the public with a new and wide-ranging empirical baseline for understanding China’s regional and global ambitions. Accordingly, the event’s panel discussion will draw from authors within this tranche who have each focused on China’s ties to the United States, India, Japan, Russia, and the EU.