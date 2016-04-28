Tanvi Madan
Director - The India Project
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
Tanvi Madan is a senior fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy in the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution, and director of The India Project. Madan’s work explores Indian foreign policy, focusing in particular on India's relations with China and the United States. She also researches the intersection between Indian energy policies and its foreign and security policies.
Previously she was a Harrington doctoral fellow and teaching assistant at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where she completed a dissertation entitled "With an Eye to the East: The China Factor and the U.S.-India Relationship, 1949-1979." She has also previously been a research analyst at the Brookings Institution.
In addition to a doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin, Madan has a master's in international relations from Yale University and a bachelor's with honors in history from Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi, India. She has authored publications on India's foreign policy, as well as its energy security policies.
The question with this administration is, what will Trump see as an acceptable return for this waiver [granted to India for its trade with Russia and Iran]? Will he demand a transaction in return, some give on the trade side or a big defence deal for the US as well? Russia and Iran are sticking points, but the fact that the Trump administration is dealing with these privately is a sign of how much the relationship has changed. [Mr Trump] usually doesn’t give out freebies.
These countries [across Asia] don’t want to have to choose sides [between China and the United States].
Add another photo to the diplohug collection! I think what’ll make Delhi perhaps more happy is the positive tone of Trump’s statements through the day... If there is a spectrum with how US allies and partners have dealt with Mr Trump, you can put Macron and Merkel on one end and Abe on the other. Modi is closer to the Abe side.