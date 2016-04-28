Tanvi Madan is a senior fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy in the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution, and director of The India Project. Madan’s work explores Indian foreign policy, focusing in particular on India's relations with China and the United States. She also researches the intersection between Indian energy policies and its foreign and security policies.

Previously she was a Harrington doctoral fellow and teaching assistant at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where she completed a dissertation entitled "With an Eye to the East: The China Factor and the U.S.-India Relationship, 1949-1979." She has also previously been a research analyst at the Brookings Institution.

In addition to a doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin, Madan has a master's in international relations from Yale University and a bachelor's with honors in history from Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi, India. She has authored publications on India's foreign policy, as well as its energy security policies.