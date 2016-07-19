Feinberg offers a scrupulously researched and judicious analysis of the economic changes that have unfolded since 2008, when Raúl Castro replaced his brother Fidel as president and initiated a reform process.

—Foreign Affairs

Should be required reading for U.S. consultants, attorneys, economists, academics, and especially business executives considering forays into this fascinating — and frustrating — new marketplace.

—Pedro Freyre, America's Quarterly

Eminently readable and richly informative.

—Cuba Counterpoints

A masterful and very readable sojourn through the new Cuban economy as it

moves toward market socialism—the problems that triggered the sweeping

reform changes of 2011, the remedies prescribed, the expansion of private business, and the opening to foreign direct investment, topped off with vignettes of how a talented group of Cuban snake people sees the future—and hope to shape it.

—William LeoGrande, professor of government at American University and coauthor of Back Channel to Cuba: The Hidden History of Negotiations between Washington and Havana

Whether you agree or disagree with President Obama’s normalization of U.S. ties with Cuba, Richard Feinberg’s Open for Business is required reading for Cuba watchers. Feinberg, a frequent traveler to the island, has been researching business conditions there since long before Obama’s 2014 decision to normalize ties with Cuba, and his writings no doubt influenced the U.S. president’s policy. Feinberg goes far beyond the macroeconomic figures, and takes us right into what’s happening on the Cuban streets.

—Andres Oppenheimer, columnist for the Miami Herald, anchor of “Oppenheimer Presenta” on CNN en Español, and author of Innovate or Die!

Open for Business is fueled by case studies and the author’s own experiences throughout years of interacting with academics, entrepreneurs, and Cubans from all social classes. Feinberg shows a deep respect for Cuba and a subtle intelligence when proposing alternatives. His book will encourage commentaries, both friendly and critical, across the political

spectrum. Feinberg approaches Cuba from the perspective of a meticulous

researcher who has invested considerable time getting to know my country.

—Juan Triana, graduate professor, Center for the Study of the Cuban

Economy, University of Havana

Any executive interested in doing business in Cuba should read Open for

Business. The book contains essential economic data and insights into Cuba’s reforms. A top expert on today’s Cuban economy, Feinberg presents instructive case studies of international business successes—and of potentially costly pitfalls to avoid.

—Carlos Gutierrez, chair of the Albright Stonebridge Group, chair of U.S.-Cuba Business Council, former CEO of Kellogg, and former U.S. Commerce Secretary