Trans-Atlantic Scorecard – April 2019

We track Trump’s phone calls with the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, whether they have spoken or not, as well as other calls with European leaders of which we are aware. The White House stopped releasing readouts of the president’s calls with foreign leaders in July 2018. If we’ve missed a conversation, please give us a ring . Source: whitehouse.gov, elysee.fr, bundeskanzlerin.de, gov.uk, en.kremlin.ru, tccb.gov.tr/en, press reports.

Between January 1 and March 31, 2019, President Trump spoke on the phone with Turkish President Erdoğan twice (January 14, February 21), French President Macron once (January 7), and German Chancellor Merkel once (March 22). He last spoke on the phone with U.K. Prime Minister May on November 9, 2018 and with Russian President Putin on March 20, 2018.

U.S. presidential visits to Europe, 2009-2019

Over the last decade (plus a few weeks), 20 European countries have hosted a U.S. president. President Trump has visited nine European countries since taking office in January 2019, spending at least part of seven of his 11 international trips on the continent. President Obama visited at least one European country on 21 of his 52 international trips in office (10 of 25 in his first term, 11 of 27 in his second term), for a total of 18 European countries.

Many of these stops are not focused on bilateral relations with the host country, at least not exclusively. Trump attended a G20 summit in Germany, a G7 summit in Italy, two NATO summits in Belgium, and the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He visited U.S. troops at Ramstein Air Base in Germany after visiting troops in Iraq. Finland hosted a summit between Trump and President Putin. Obama’s visits to Europe included five G8/G7 summits, four G20 summits, four NATO summits, two UN climate change conferences, and the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. Leaders from neighboring third countries joined for presidential visits to the Czech Republic, Sweden, Estonia, and Poland, among others.

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom were the most visited countries, with Belgium, Italy, Poland, and the Vatican also receiving visits from both presidents. Obama visited France and Germany more than any other countries in the world at six times each; he visited Mexico and the United Kingdom five times each. Trump has made two visits each to five countries so far—Belgium, France, Germany, Italy (he visited twice on the same trip, going to Brussels between Rome and Sicily), and Vietnam. France is likely to pull ahead on Trump’s list as he is anticipated to visit twice more this year, for D-Day commemorations in June and the G7 summit in Biarritz in August.

Europe, Huawei, and 5G

Strategic competition with China has become a key stress point in the trans-Atlantic relationship. A particular flashpoint relates to the involvement of Chinese telecommunications companies Huawei and, to a lesser degree, ZTE in the development and rollout of European 5G wireless networks.

In the last few months, the United States has mounted an aggressive campaign to pressure the European Union to ban Huawei from its telecommunications infrastructure based on the concern that Chinese laws require Huawei to turn over information to the government. Europe has responded ambivalently, with the European Union on the one hand tasking member states to complete national security reviews of their 5G infrastructure by the end of June, but with many member states refusing to ban Huawei completely. The European Union’s response envisions “mitigating measures to address cybersecurity risks” being agreed upon by December 31, 2019.

U.S. calls to ban Huawei have prompted a number of public statements from its European partners. Eleven European countries have explicitly addressed the issue of banning Huawei and/or the broader relationship between 5G infrastructure and security. Although nine of these statements warn of the dangers that come with the exploitation of 5G infrastructure, not all of them register concern. Most notably, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini has asserted that Huawei is not a security threat, while Austrian Transport Minister Norbert Hofer has not only refused to ban Huawei, but insisted that economic interests may play a role in the discussion surrounding a Huawei ban. Meanwhile, Germany, where security services have warned of the security risks posed by Huawei, has refused to explicitly ban the company from its 5G networks, but has also proposed new data security regulations that could challenge Huawei’s position in the German market. France has made similar moves, and the United Kingdom is considering a critical report by its Huawei oversight authority that found “serious and systematic defects in Huawei’s software engineering and cyber security competence.”

Viewed from a private sector perspective, European links to Huawei are extensive, but difficult to track. Of a total of 88 telecommunications providers surveyed across 32 European countries, 33 providers in 19 countries have tested small scale 5G networks in partnership with Huawei or ZTE as recently as 2018. 17 providers were found to be testing with another partner, while no testing information was found for a further 38 companies.

Huawei or ZTE have signed memoranda of understanding (MOU) with 18 telecommunications providers in 15 countries within our survey sample. Overall, 10 of these MOUs see Huawei participating in a country-wide rollout of 5G networks. Huawei has also signed MOUs directly with the Hungarian and Maltese governments to improve their broadband services and roll out 5G technology.

Methodology: Using data provided by the European 5G Observatory, combined with original sourcing and research, 5G testing and partnership information was compiled for companies across Europe for the period January 2018 onwards. Telecommunications providers were compiled and counted on a national basis, thus subsidiaries of the same company in different countries would count separately. Please consult the attached Excel file at the top left of the page for exact sourcing and more specific details. Blank entries in the file indicate places for which data could not be found for the chosen time period.