Report
Brookings India Health Monitor.
The Brookings India Health Monitor brings together real time data, research & powerful analytics of India’s healthcare sector on a common platform. It’s created using publicly available data from across all states & Union Territories. It enables researchers & policy makers to access, monitor and analyse real time health measures at a highly disaggregated level.
This Health Monitor is the brainchild of Shamika Ravi (Senior Fellow, Brookings India), Mudit Kapoor (Indian Statistical Institute) and a team of research and administrative collaborators from across the country. The detailed methodology outlining variables and computation is explained here. The portal also provides latest research in healthcare from Brookings India and Brookings Institution that is of relevance to India. This is an evolving platform and we welcome you to join the effort. Download the NFHS-4 data here.
Authors
Shamika Ravi
Director of Research - Brookings India
Senior Fellow - Governance Studies
Senior Fellow - Brookings India
Mudit Kapoor
Associate Professor - Indian Statistical Institute
Support for the Brookings India Health Monitor was generously provided by HCL Foundation. Brookings India recognises that the value it provides is in its absolute commitment to quality, independence, and impact. Activities supported by its donors reflect this commitment and the analysis and recommendations found in this report are solely determined by the scholar(s).
The Brookings India Health Monitor has so far been cited by more than 300 national and international media.
