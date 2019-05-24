What does PM Modi’s landslide win mean for India?

In this episode, Brookings Fellow Tanvi Madan examines Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election, his party’s stunning sweep of parliamentary seats, and the record-breaking turnout, especially of female voters, that fueled it. She also speaks to the economic and foreign policy challenges Modi will need to address in the coming months.

