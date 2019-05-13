Assessing India’s 2019 election results
With nearly 900 million eligible voters, this year’s general elections in India represent the largest democratic exercise in history. On May 23, after a complex, six-week long election process, Indians will learn the outcome of their votes. Will incumbent Narendra Modi be reelected as prime minister? Will there be a drastic shift in the makeup of Parliament? Whatever the results, given India’s sheer size, its influence in the global economy, and its growing role in the regional and world order, the impact of these elections will be felt well beyond India’s borders.
On May 24, The India Project at Brookings will host a panel of experts to discuss in depth the general election results. They will assess the results and what the seat and vote shares tell us about voter preferences. The panel will also explore the likely contours of the new government and its policy priorities. Finally, they will discuss the potential impact of the election results on Indian economic and foreign policy, including U.S.-India relations.
Following the discussion, the experts will take questions from the audience.
Agenda
Panel discussion
Tanvi Madan
Director - The India Project
Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
Alyssa Ayres
Senior Fellow, India, Pakistan, and South Asia - Council on Foreign Relations
Eswar Prasad
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Milan Vaishnav
Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program - Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
