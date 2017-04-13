 Skip to main content
Tarun Chhabra, Perry World House-Brookings Visiting Fellow, Foreign Policy, The Brookings Institution

Tarun Chhabra

Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy

Tarun Chhabra is a fellow with the Project on International Order and Strategy at the Brookings Institution, and also with the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University. His current research focuses on U.S. grand strategy, U.S.-China relations, and U.S. alliances. Chhabra co-leads a Brookings Foreign Policy-wide initiative, Global China, focused on the implications of China’s growing global influence.

Previously, Chhabra served on the White House National Security Council staff as director for strategic planning and director for human rights and national security issues. Before that, he worked at the Pentagon as a speechwriter to Secretaries of Defense Chuck Hagel and Ash Carter. Chhabra also was a fellow at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perry World House, and worked at the United Nations in the office of Secretary-General Kofi Annan and as a staff researcher for Annan’s U.N. High-level Panel on Threats, Challenges, and Change.

Chhabra has a law degree from Harvard, where he was a Paul and Daisy Soros Fellow for New Americans; a Master of Philosophy in international relations from Oxford University, where he was a Marshall Scholar; and a bachelor's from Stanford University. He also has held a Harvard Law School Heyman Fellowship and a graduate fellowship at Harvard’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics.

Outside of his Brookings work, Tarun is currently exclusively advising the Pete Buttigieg campaign for President.

Affliliations:
Truman National Security Project, fellow

Contact
202.797.6103 — Foreign Policy Program
Topics
Executive Branch
Human rights
International Affairs
National Security
Programs
Foreign Policy
Experience
Past Positions
Visiting Fellow, University of Pennsylvania Perry World House
Director for Strategic Planning, National Security Council
Director for Human Rights and National Security Issues, National Security Council
Speechwriter to the Secretary of Defense, Department of Defense
Advisor, Executive Office of the U.N. Secretary General
Graduate Fellow, Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics
Education
J.D., Harvard Law School
M.Phil., University of Oxford
B.A., Stanford University

