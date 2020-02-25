Global China’s relationship with Europe

In this special edition of the Brookings Cafeteria, Lindsey Ford, a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Foreign Policy, interviews Brookings Senior Fellow Thomas Wright, director of the Center on the United States and Europe, about China’s relationship with Europe. The discussion comes as the Global China project at Brookings releases a new set of papers that explore China’s ties with the great powers as well as the implications of those relationships for the U.S. and international order.

