Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player, who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, attends a course at a bilingual high school as she prepares for her final baccalaureate exams in Yaounde, Cameroon, May 2, 2019. Asheri never gave up her dream despite strong opposition from her mother who feared she would lose her daughter to a "men's game". "I used to train with boys, so with boys there were some exercises I was not allowed to do because I am a girl," she said. When she first started playing soccer in the dirt streets near her home, she was the only girl on the informal neighbourhood teams. "I picked up the ball, I kicked it and I never looked back," Asheri said, recalling the childhood street soccer games with her male cousins and neighbours. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra SEARCH "CAMEROON GIRLS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. - RC1B9C9DB020
Podcast

Echidna Global Scholars: Learning across a girl’s lifetime

and

How can girls, especially in developing countries, get the education that will prepare them with skills needed for lifelong success? On this episode, Christina Kwauk, fellow in the Global Economy and Development program, interviews three educators in the Echidna Global Scholars program. They are from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Learn more about their backgrounds, who inspired them, and the important work they are doing in girls’ education.

