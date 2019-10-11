Echidna Global Scholars: Learning across a girl’s lifetime

How can girls, especially in developing countries, get the education that will prepare them with skills needed for lifelong success? On this episode, Christina Kwauk, fellow in the Global Economy and Development program, interviews three educators in the Echidna Global Scholars program. They are from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Learn more about their backgrounds, who inspired them, and the important work they are doing in girls’ education.

Investing in TVET would increase female labor force participation in Nepal, by Anil Paudel

As India extends preschool education to all, incorporate gender sensitivity from the start, by Samyukta Subramanian

Why we need to enhance STEM education for rural girls in Bangladesh, by Nasrin Siddiqa

