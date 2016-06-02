Christina Kwauk is a fellow in the Center for Universal Education. She manages the Echidna Global Scholars Program, chairs the Girls CHARGE initiative, and leads the CHARGE Working Group on Life Skills Education and Assessment. She has also advised the Obama Foundation’s Global Girls Alliance. Her research focuses on girls’ education in developing countries, gender equality in education, the intersections between climate change and girls’ education, and 21st century skills and youth empowerment.

Christina is a co-author (with Gene Sperling and Rebecca Winthrop) of What Works in Girls’ Education: Evidence for the World’s Best Investment, and has published numerous policy papers on girls’ education and academic articles on gender, education, and sport for development. She has conducted field research in Asia and the Pacific Islands, and was formerly a consultant for Save the Children and the East West Center.

Christina holds a PhD in Comparative and International Development Education from the University of Minnesota, a MA in Social Sciences from the University of Chicago, and a BS in Psychology from Sewanee: The University of the South.