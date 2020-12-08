Trans-Atlantic cooperation after the US election: Perspectives from France and Germany

A new administration in the United States and pressing shared challenges, including the coronavirus, provide the trans-Atlantic community with an opportunity to deepen collaboration. Indeed, shortly after the election, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas, the French and German foreign ministers, published a joint opinion piece calling for a trans-Atlantic “New Deal”: a renewed partnership adapted to meet current global challenges and “in line with the depth of our bonds, common values and shared interests.”

On Wednesday, December 16, the Center on the United States and Europe (CUSE) at Brookings will host Manuel Lafont Rapnouil and Sebastian Groth, the French and German heads of policy planning, and former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Victoria Nuland for a discussion examining French, German, and European perspectives on the outcome of the U.S. election and prospects for trans-Atlantic cooperation. Questions from the audience will follow the discussion.

This event is part of the Brookings – Robert Bosch Foundation Transatlantic Initiative, which aims to build up and expand resilient networks and trans-Atlantic activities to analyze and work on issues concerning trans-Atlantic relations and social cohesion in Europe and the United States.